Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Patrick Goepel Sells 10,424 Shares

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $671,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Patrick Goepel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Patrick Goepel sold 6,103 shares of Clearfield stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $275,123.24.

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $70.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $965.24 million, a PE ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 1.01. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $70.89.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Clearfield had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLFD. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 12.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 20,457 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 186.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 31,287 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

