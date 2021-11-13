Insider Selling: ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $969,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gs Investment Strategies, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 45,287 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $934,270.81.

On Monday, November 8th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 27,082 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $516,453.74.

On Friday, November 5th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 27,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $544,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 24,981 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $524,351.19.

On Monday, November 1st, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $651,900.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 2,780 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $61,299.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $25,668,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ThredUp Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 52.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth about $204,700,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in ThredUp by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,636,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,880,000 after buying an additional 1,866,560 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ThredUp by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,265,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,894,000 after buying an additional 613,762 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in ThredUp by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,253,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,530,000 after buying an additional 453,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in ThredUp by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,126,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,124,000 after buying an additional 428,957 shares in the last quarter. 25.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

