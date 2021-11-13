Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) VP Cameron P. Hicks Sells 3,600 Shares

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:TFX opened at $340.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $328.39 and a one year high of $449.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFX. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 206.6% during the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 37,923 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,280,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 239.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,528,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

