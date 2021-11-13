Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski Sells 4,500 Shares

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $607,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
ICE opened at $135.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.77. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently commented on ICE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.55.
About Intercontinental Exchange
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
