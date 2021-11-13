Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski Sells 4,500 Shares

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $607,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ICE opened at $135.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.77. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 24.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.55.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

