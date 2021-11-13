Namecoin (NMC) Price Reaches $2.10 on Major Exchanges

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.10 or 0.00003289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $30.91 million and approximately $7,937.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,761.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $661.29 or 0.01037136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.15 or 0.00269983 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.84 or 0.00255389 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00027725 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

