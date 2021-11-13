Bella Protocol Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.34 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 13th. One Bella Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.43 or 0.00003814 BTC on major exchanges. Bella Protocol has a total market cap of $116.72 million and $12.34 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bella Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00052776 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.70 or 0.00225368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00087479 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol (CRYPTO:BEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bella Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bella Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.