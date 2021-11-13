Monetha Reaches Market Cap of $16.57 Million (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. During the last week, Monetha has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. Monetha has a total market cap of $16.57 million and $543,139.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monetha coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00052776 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.70 or 0.00225368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00087479 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Monetha Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

