Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday. CIBC cut their price target on Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

SWIR stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.84 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.53.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the second quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 89.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 9,983.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

