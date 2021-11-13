Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telos Corporation is a provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the security-conscious organizations. Telos Corporation is based in ASHBURN, Va. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TLS. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on Telos in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Telos from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $24.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.43. Telos has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.73 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telos will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Telos news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 29,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $845,277.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,207 shares of company stock worth $11,340,919 in the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter valued at about $943,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 631,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after buying an additional 296,360 shares in the last quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after buying an additional 63,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,997,000 after buying an additional 75,501 shares in the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

