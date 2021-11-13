Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blend Labs updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Blend Labs stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. Blend Labs has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.96.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blend Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.22.

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

