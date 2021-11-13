Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 56.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,753 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,407.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $58.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.78 and its 200-day moving average is $56.93.

