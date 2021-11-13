Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $54.96 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $41.64 and a 1-year high of $55.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.08.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

