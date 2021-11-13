Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,821,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,581,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 308,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,780,000 after buying an additional 19,801 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $289.57 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $208.08 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

