Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) CEO Ronald Menezes Sells 78,498 Shares

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) CEO Ronald Menezes sold 78,498 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $445,083.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SIEN stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70. Sientra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $9.14.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 118.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sientra during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sientra by 181.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sientra by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Sientra by 45,920.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sientra by 41.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

