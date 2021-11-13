Simon Morrison Buys 275,000 Shares of Shine Justice Ltd (ASX:SHJ) Stock

Shine Justice Ltd (ASX:SHJ) insider Simon Morrison bought 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.35 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of A$370,975.00 ($264,982.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.58, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Shine Justice’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.83%. Shine Justice’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.72%.

Shine Justice Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides damages based plaintiff litigation legal services in Australia; and insurance recovery consulting services in New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Personal Injury and New Practice Areas. The Personal Injury segment provides services related to public liability, catastrophic injuries, workers' compensation, and motor vehicle accidents.

