Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target Raised to $113.00

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $93.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.83. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $52.26 and a 52-week high of $96.23.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

