Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) PT Raised to $120.00

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inari Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.33.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $92.91 on Wednesday. Inari Medical has a 12-month low of $62.12 and a 12-month high of $127.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.94 and its 200 day moving average is $87.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 344.12 and a beta of 1.84.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Inari Medical will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $45,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $653,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,900 shares of company stock worth $21,197,507 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 34,388 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 288.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

