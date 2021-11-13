PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target Raised to $50.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie assumed coverage on PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded PubMatic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PubMatic from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.91. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. Equities research analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PubMatic news, insider Amar K. Goel sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $102,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management V, L sold 39,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $1,099,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,907 shares of company stock worth $6,669,259 in the last ninety days. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter worth about $263,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter worth about $859,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter worth about $701,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter worth about $75,000. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

