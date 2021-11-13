PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target Raised to $50.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie assumed coverage on PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded PubMatic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PubMatic from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.10.
Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.91. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95.
In other PubMatic news, insider Amar K. Goel sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $102,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management V, L sold 39,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $1,099,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,907 shares of company stock worth $6,669,259 in the last ninety days. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter worth about $263,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter worth about $859,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter worth about $701,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter worth about $75,000. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
