NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on NuVasive in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $56.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $72.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.94 and a 200-day moving average of $63.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical device company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 380.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 939.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth $74,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.