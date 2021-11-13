Susquehanna Boosts MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Price Target to $12.00

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Friday, July 30th.
MRC Global stock opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $683.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 2.52. MRC Global has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.15.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in MRC Global by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 33,416 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in MRC Global by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 376,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 69,749 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MRC Global by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 439,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 151,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 23,103 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MRC Global Company Profile
MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.
