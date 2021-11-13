Susquehanna Boosts MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Price Target to $12.00

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

MRC Global stock opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $683.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 2.52. MRC Global has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.15.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts expect that MRC Global will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in MRC Global by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 33,416 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in MRC Global by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 376,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 69,749 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MRC Global by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 439,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 151,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 23,103 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

