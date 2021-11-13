Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,433 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $6,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNOB. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $17,896,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 213,688 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,096,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,541,000 after purchasing an additional 147,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,640,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,922,000 after purchasing an additional 130,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $876,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Sorrentino III sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $1,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,054. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

NASDAQ CNOB opened at $34.83 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $35.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average of $28.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.37.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 39.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.33%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

