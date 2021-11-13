Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 24,389 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,389 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.40% of Provident Financial Services worth $7,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFS shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE PFS opened at $25.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $25.98.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $99.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 35.12%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,733.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

