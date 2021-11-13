Prudential Financial Inc. Has $7.69 Million Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,115 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,383 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Juniper Networks worth $7,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,893 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 494,858 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 695,683 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $598,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of JNPR opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $32.58.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $626,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $173,982.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,439 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.