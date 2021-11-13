Brokerages Anticipate Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.48. Getty Realty reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTY. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Shares of GTY opened at $32.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.82. Getty Realty has a one year low of $25.94 and a one year high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 89.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,992,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,817,000 after purchasing an additional 245,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,926,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,612,000 after acquiring an additional 185,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,937,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,083,000 after acquiring an additional 84,077 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 8.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 976,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after acquiring an additional 72,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Getty Realty by 11.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,836,000 after purchasing an additional 83,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

