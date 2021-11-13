CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stake Boosted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 2,152.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,156 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $7,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 0.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 0.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 102,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 3.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 4.9% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 6,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CUBE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $54.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.35. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $56.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. CubeSmart’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.64%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

