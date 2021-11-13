Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 293,330 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Meritor were worth $8,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 290.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 87,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,477,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $221,969,000 after purchasing an additional 491,682 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 15.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 8.7% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 18,713 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 10.4% during the first quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 324,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of MTOR opened at $27.23 on Friday. Meritor, Inc. has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $33.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

