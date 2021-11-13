Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 54.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,047 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 373.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 25.2% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.82.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -571.41%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 target price on the stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.