Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 1,221 Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 19.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNP. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNP opened at $48.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.95. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $42.92 and a 52 week high of $58.40.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.62 billion during the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $2.4742 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from China Petroleum & Chemical’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.98.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

