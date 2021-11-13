Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 4,185 Shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.05% of WiMi Hologram Cloud worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 336.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 386,683 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,344,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIMI opened at $5.20 on Friday. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $12.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67.

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc offers augmented reality based holographic services and products. It operates through the following segments: AR Advertising services, AR Entertainment and Semiconductor related products and services. The AR Advertising services segment uses holographic materials which are integrated into advertisement on the online media platforms or offline display.

