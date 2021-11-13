Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 78.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,722 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,954 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Popular were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Popular by 16.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,716,000 after buying an additional 55,021 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,939,000 after acquiring an additional 20,689 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 588.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 37,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 32,199 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Popular by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.83.

In related news, Director Carlos Unanue sold 6,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total value of $516,641.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,150,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,638 shares of company stock valued at $5,534,452. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $84.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.27. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $85.59. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $658.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Popular’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.