Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 252.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,614 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,919 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.05% of Progress Software worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRGS. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,156,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,485,000 after acquiring an additional 219,060 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 125,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 61,477 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 449,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,788,000 after acquiring an additional 18,617 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 2nd quarter worth $74,464,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 57,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $63,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $791,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $52.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $38.79 and a 12 month high of $53.86.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 15.80%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 38.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

