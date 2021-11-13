Amalgamated Bank Acquires 31,902 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,902 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in News were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 6.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of News by 20.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 256,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 43,817 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of News in the second quarter valued at about $556,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of News in the second quarter valued at about $703,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of News in the second quarter valued at about $8,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

NWS stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.43. News Co. has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $26.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

