Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 675,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,299 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 2,010.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.64.

NYSE HL opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.25%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

