Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,673 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58,863 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 32,230 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 9,046 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,224,551 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,221,000 after purchasing an additional 236,430 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 772,929 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,107,000 after purchasing an additional 165,329 shares during the period. Finally, Hillman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,575 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSK. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $43.36 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The stock has a market cap of $116.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average of $39.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 86.44%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

