State Street Corp Has $47.72 Million Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,735,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774,882 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $47,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $233,328,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LESL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.81. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $32.84.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

