Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 28,398 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 10.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 292,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,398 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $11,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,773,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,213,000 after buying an additional 259,766 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,025,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,172,000 after buying an additional 142,590 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 165.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after buying an additional 112,168 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 1,083.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 68,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,214,000 after buying an additional 46,556 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $44.85 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $48.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average is $40.26.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laura White sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $162,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $449,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,842 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,238. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

