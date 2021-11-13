Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $11,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $1,084,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

AGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $53.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $56.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.39). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

