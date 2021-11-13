ZUM TOKEN Hits Market Capitalization of $430,679.65 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $430,679.65 and $63.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 88.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $263.34 or 0.00413005 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000837 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000286 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 70,725,021,529 coins and its circulating supply is 17,064,468,695 coins. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

