Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Reaches $0.33

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dynamite has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. Dynamite has a total market cap of $129,127.15 and $104,039.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $256.60 or 0.00402434 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000160 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001147 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $679.85 or 0.01066244 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 732,540 coins and its circulating supply is 396,933 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

