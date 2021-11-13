BonFi (BNF) Reaches Market Cap of $1.02 Million

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 13th. BonFi has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $245,964.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BonFi has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One BonFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00052776 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.70 or 0.00225368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00087479 BTC.

BonFi Coin Profile

BonFi is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The official website for BonFi is bon.finance . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

Buying and Selling BonFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

