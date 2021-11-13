Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,483 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its position in Cryoport by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $103,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,860 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 81,723.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $67,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,765 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Cryoport by 53.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 942,007 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $59,002,000 after acquiring an additional 327,595 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Cryoport in the first quarter valued at $14,584,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Cryoport by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 992,522 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $62,628,000 after purchasing an additional 68,858 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cryoport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Cryoport stock opened at $76.93 on Friday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $86.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.66.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cryoport news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 574 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $38,561.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,403.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 496,959 shares of company stock worth $31,839,043. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

