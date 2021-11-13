Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 10.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KWR stock opened at $270.40 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $223.19 and a 52 week high of $301.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total transaction of $758,805.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.27, for a total transaction of $181,218.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quaker Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.50.

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

