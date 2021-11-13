Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 1.19% of DHB Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHBC. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in DHB Capital in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in DHB Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in DHB Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in DHB Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in DHB Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000.

DHBC stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74. DHB Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.09.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

