890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) Position Increased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) by 168.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,242,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780,438 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 3.39% of 890 5th Avenue Partners worth $12,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENFA. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

ENFA stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

