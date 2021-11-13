Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 362,920 Shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,327,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,920 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II were worth $13,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSIBU. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $272,000.

TSIBU stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

