Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,749,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $130.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.30. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

