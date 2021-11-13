Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,229 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,308 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

ZION stock opened at $65.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $66.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.36.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZION shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.65.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $195,584.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $780,756.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

