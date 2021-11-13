MKM Partners Increases Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target to $175.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.07% from the stock’s previous close.

FVRR has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.20.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Shares of NYSE FVRR opened at $192.45 on Thursday. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $152.27 and a fifty-two week high of $336.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.36 and a 200-day moving average of $197.21.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.46. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 18.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 16.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 15.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 47.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.