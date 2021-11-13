MKM Partners Increases Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target to $175.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.07% from the stock’s previous close.
FVRR has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.20.
Shares of NYSE FVRR opened at $192.45 on Thursday. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $152.27 and a fifty-two week high of $336.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.36 and a 200-day moving average of $197.21.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 18.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 16.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 15.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 47.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fiverr International Company Profile
Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.
