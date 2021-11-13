Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.56

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.56 and last traded at $20.56, with a volume of 42598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HENKY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Societe Generale cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

