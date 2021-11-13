W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $484.46

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $484.46 and last traded at $484.46, with a volume of 4134 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $481.01.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $476.92.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $429.32 and a 200 day moving average of $442.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.